earthquake

Did You Feel It? Magnitude-3.3 Earthquake Shakes Parts of SoCal

The quake hit at 9:26 a.m., about .6 miles south-southwest of Cudahy, and shook southeast LA on Tuesday morning.

USGS

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake centered in southeastern Los Angeles County caused shaking Tuesday morning in parts of Southern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 9:26 a.m. about .6 miles south southwest of Cudahy, shaking southeastern Los Angeles and other areas.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. 

The quake hit "quite deep at 14 km," according to Santa Monica seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones.

"Probably felt around much of LA Basin," she said on Twitter.

Early responses from residents of Inglewood, Norwalk, Downey, LA and Long Beach reported light shaking, according to the USGS.

earthquake Jan 30

Weekend Earthquake Shakes San Diego's North County

Haiti Jan 24

2 Killed, Dozens Injured as 2 Quakes Shake Southwest Haiti

tsunami Jan 15

Pacific Tsunami Threat Recedes, Volcano Ash Hinders Response

This article tagged under:

earthquakeLos AngelesCudahy
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us