Theme Park Annual Pass Payments Aren’t on Pause, But There are Options

Some Disneyland annual pass holders were angry that the parks hadn't frozen their accounts, and continued to collect payments despite furloughs, job losses and overall economic hardships due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. But Disney officials said Thursday they are options available to their loyal guests.

"Now that it’s more than two weeks it’s time to suspend billing AP’s. This whole extension thing made sense for two weeks but too many families are now struggling financially. Billing them during the closure would be a bad look for Disney," said Facebook user Doug Williams Jr on Disneyland Annual Passholders' verified page.

Veronica Retro Bella also commented, "So when is Disneyland gonna freeze payments on its annual passholders? That's the real question."

Disney Theme parks in the Orlando area are empty after being shut down over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Local parks -- including Disneyland, Universal Studios, Knott's Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain -- all promised to honor annual passes by tacking on the days of the closure to the expiration date of guests' passes.

What sets Disneyland and California Adventure pass holder programs apart from the rest is the cost.

Payment plans for Disneyland passes that range in benefits run from $39.17 per month ($649 total) all the way up to $105.84 per month ($1,449 total).

Comparatively, here's how annual passes at other theme parks break down:

Universal Studios passes range from $144 to $449 total online, with flex spending options.

Knott's passes range from $13.50 per month (or $101 total) to $31 per month (or $220 total).

Six Flags' passes range from $7.85 per month to $18.85 per month.

Despite parks pledging to extend memberships past the expiration date for days hampered by coronavirus, some with financial burdens said they wished the parks would just put payments on pause outright.

NBCLA reached out to Disney for comment on the annual pass payments.

“Our Annual Passholders are some of our most loyal guests, and we are available to help them during this incredibly uncertain time. Information on annual pass payments and extension dates are available on our website," Disney officials said.

Here is the website.

The coronavirus pandemic had forced local and state governments to put orders in place requiring residents to only leave the house for essential business, as cases across the globe reached more than one million. More than 58,000 had died.

Disney Resort officials announced the closure of Disneyland and California Adventure starting Saturday.

Universal Studios is owned by NBCUniversal, the same parent company as NBCLA.