Divers search for elderly brothers who went missing while fishing in the Lancaster area

Los Angeles County Sheriff divers are searching for two elderly brothers from Glendale who went missing during a fishing trip in the California Aqueduct in Lancaster.

The missing men were identified as 86-year-old Minas Khacheryan and his 78-year-old brother Grigor Khacheryan.

The brothers were last seen on Friday, September 29 at 8 a.m. on the 1000 block of East Chevy Chase Drive in Glendale.

Minas is 5-feet-4 inches tall,180 pounds, with short, balding gray hair, blue eyes and a goatee. He has a heart condition and is missing his left eye.

Grigor is 5-feet-5 inches tall, 140 pounds, with short, balding gray hair and brown eyes. He recently had open-heart surgery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LA County Sheriff Department Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.