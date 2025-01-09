Do-Not-Drink Water alert issued for Pasadena, Eaton Fire evacuated areas

A Do-Not-Drink Water order was issued for Pasadena and evacuated zones of the Eaton Fire, Pasadena Water and Power announced Wednesday.

The alert comes as "debris and elevated turbidity" have possibly impacted the quality of water in the area.

Officials urge residents to not try to treat the water themselves by boiling, filtering, or any other method. Instead, the City of Pasadena advises those affected to only drink bottled water for the time being.

The water precautions apply to pets and domestic animals.

A full list of evacuation zones for the Eaton Fire can be found here.

"We will inform you when tests show that the water is safe again," wrote the City of Pasadena on X. "Expected timeframe for resolution is unknown and dependent on evolving fire, wind, and related conditions."

WATER ALERT: Debris and elevated turbidity from the Eaton Fire potentially impacted PWP's drinking water system in the Eaton Fire evacuated areas. The State Water Resources Control Board, Pasadena Public Health Department, and Pasadena Water and Power Water System are advising… pic.twitter.com/hk792zB1QH — City of Pasadena (@PasadenaGov) January 9, 2025

As of Wednesday night, the Eaton Fire had amassed over 10,000 acres and killed at least five people, according to officials.

The wildfire continues to threaten dozens of homes in the area as Red Flag high wind conditions are in effect through Thursday evening.