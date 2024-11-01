Dodgers fans get the parade party started early in downtown LA

Dodgers fans with blankets, chairs, propane heaters and even a portable toilet arrived well before dawn Friday to stake out a spot for the World Series victory parade in downtown Los Angeles.

The parade is set to kick off at City Hall at 11 a.m., but many fans in Dodgers blue jackets, caps and other gear were already seated -- some were sleeping -- along the route. At Gloria Molina Grand Park, fans waited in the shadow of a blue-lit City Hall for the parade they were denied following the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

"COVID was in 2020, so we wish we had a parade then," said one of the first fans in line. "Luckily, we get to experience this one now. So, it's very exciting. Emotions are going crazy."

One fan holding a "Happy birthday, Fernando Valenzuela" sign said he's most excited to see manager Dave Roberts.

"I love that he dedicated it to Fernando," he said. "We're overdue for this parade."

The World Series champions will ride aboard open top double-decker buses on a 45-minute procession through downtown LA. The parade route will travel from City Hall south on Spring Street, west on First Street, south on Grand Avenue and west on Fifth Street, ending in the area of Fifth and Flower streets.

A fan event at Dodger Stadium is scheduled to start at 12:15 p.m. Fans won't be able to attend both the parade and stadium event due to timing and LA's notorious traffic.

The team arrived on a flight at LAX Thursday morning with pitcher Walker Buehler carrying the World Series trophy, which will likely be in the spotlight at the parade and stadium event. A crowd of fans gathered Thursday outside Dodger Stadium, where the team stopped after landing at LAX.