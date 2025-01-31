Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani pay thanks to firefighters who battled the Palisades Fire

Los Angeles Dodgers teammates sparked smiles today as they met and thanked the firefighters who have battled the Palisades Fire for over three weeks.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani along with pitchers Emmet Sheehan and Ben Casparius visited Fire Station 69 in the Pacific Palisades and presented the crew with a donation.

The World Series champions made a $10,000 donation to Fire Station 69 and a separate $350,000 donation to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

“For us, it’s just getting to spend time with these guys,” Sheehan said.

“I can’t imagine what these guys saw. From what we saw, I can’t imagine being here when it was actually happening and trying to stop the situation.”

Sheehan said that the Dodgers, who won the World Series in 2024, have a desire to help.

“It’s not an easy thing for anyone to deal with but we have the luxury of being professional athletes in this city where we have an opportunity to help and I think we all have a responsibility to do that,” Sheehan said.

For the firefighters at Fire Station 69, the visit provided a boost to morale.

“I never thought that would happen so I thought that was pretty cool,” Tommy Kitahata of the LAFD said.

“What they said is they are supporting us, but not just for this time being, this is for the long haul. They said not only are they supporting the fire station, the LAFD, but the community.”