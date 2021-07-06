Watch: Runaway Dog Ends Up in Back of CHP Car After 101 Freeway Romp

A runaway dog ended up in the back of a California Highway Patrol car after a romp on a Southern California freeway.

The black-and-white dog named Sally was spotted running near a median on the 101 Freeway at its interchange with the 126 Freeway in Ventura.

CHP officers responded to reports of the dog on the freeway. By the time they arrived, Sally had jumped the median and wandered behind a fence near the 101 Freeway and Main Street.

The lure of treats failed to work, but an unidentified man soon arrived to help corral the dog. The man scooped Sally up and placed her in the back of the patrol car.

Sally was later reunited with her owner.