Los Angeles County is home to more than five million dogs, and more pet parents are treating them with cakes and cookies at a record levels.

“A lot of people love the churros. Our churro cupcakes sell out every time we put them out there,” said Adriana Montoya, who just opened La Pawnedaria in Downey last weekend. “We had a line wrapped around the building.”

Montoya moved from a home kitchen to a brick-and-mortar store after a big response to her Mexican-inspired treats fashioned after human favorites like pan dulce and empanadas.

“We only use three ingredients for all our treats. They are healthy and easy for dogs to eat and digest,” said Montoya.

Pet treats are $21 billion industry that is expected to grow to $31 billion by 2031, according to Allied Market Research.

Nearly a dozen dog bakeries have opened up in Los Angeles county.

The “Dog Bakery” has 3 locations alone.

“She is our little fur baby so we want to spoil her,” said Rocía Contreras, a newlywed who brought her husband and puppy to La Pawnedaria for a treat. “We don’t have children, but we do have fur babies, and we want to keep with the tradition of conchitas, chocolatito and everything.”

The couple is among the 70% of U.S. households that have pets compared to only 40% with kids, according to the 2020 U.S. census.

Those numbers has Montoya convinced opening up a physical store is the right investment for her business.

“We want to expand and host dog birthday party and event at the bakery,” said Montoya. “I think people realize how much dogs mean to them and I think for everyone (wants) to know there is a place where we can give them a kind of thank you. I think that’s what’s going to keep my business growing.”