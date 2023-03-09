Husky Ends Up in CHP Custody After a Midnight Run on 710 Freeway in Commerce

A Husky ended up in the back of a California Highway Patrol cruiser after a late-night romp on a Los Angeles freeway.

Drivers saw the dog running alongside a concrete median on the 710 Freeway around midnight Thursday in the Commerce area. After blocking its path, they captured the dog.

CHP officers arrived at the scene near the Bandini Boulevard exit and provided the thirsty Husky with a bowl of water. The dog, who did not appear to be wearing a collar, was not injured.

It was not immediately clear whether the dog was microchipped.

After jumping into the back of the CHP cruiser, the dog was taken to a shelter in Downey.

As of early Thursday morning, the CHP said the agency hasn't received any calls from people claiming ownership.