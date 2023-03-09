dogs

Husky Ends Up in CHP Custody After a Midnight Run on 710 Freeway in Commerce

The subject of this unusual LA freeway pursuit ended up in the back of a CHP cruiser after a much-needed bowl of water.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Husky ended up in the back of a California Highway Patrol cruiser after a late-night romp on a Los Angeles freeway.

Drivers saw the dog running alongside a concrete median on the 710 Freeway around midnight Thursday in the Commerce area. After blocking its path, they captured the dog.

CHP officers arrived at the scene near the Bandini Boulevard exit and provided the thirsty Husky with a bowl of water. The dog, who did not appear to be wearing a collar, was not injured.

It was not immediately clear whether the dog was microchipped.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

After jumping into the back of the CHP cruiser, the dog was taken to a shelter in Downey.

As of early Thursday morning, the CHP said the agency hasn't received any calls from people claiming ownership.

CHP officers are pictured with a dog found on the 710 Freeway in Commerce: Credit: CHP

This article tagged under:

dogsCommerce710 Freeway
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us