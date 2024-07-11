Dog injured after lit firework is thrown at Santa Ana home

Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find the person responsible for throwing a firework at a home and injuring a dog.

Video footage showed the moment a car stopped in front of a home on the 1800 block of Pine Street, threw the smoking firework out of the window and then drove off.

The incident happened on the 4th of July holiday weekend.

The dog, named Romeo, went towards the lit firework as it exploded in his face. The dog suffered significant burns and bleeding but his injuries were non-life threatening. His owners said he is recovering.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Detectives described the vehicle as a 4-door sedan appearing to be gold in color, black aftermarket wheels, aftermarket tail lights, black rear trunk spoiler, black gas cap, and rear tinted windows.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved is urged to contact Investigator R. Perez at (714) 245-8383 or RPerez@santa-ana.org