Dog killed in explosive Simi Valley house fire

Crews put out a fire after receiving reports of an explosion at a home in the Santa Susana Knolls area of Simi Valley on Monday.

The Ventura County Fire Department said firefighters responded to the 6200 block of Junipero Street around 8 p.m. following a fire at a home’s garage. The department said the incident quickly escalated to a second alarm and crews requested exposure protection.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze in about 30 minutes.

Neighbors told NBC4 they heard loud booms and explosions just moments before flames shot out of the home.

“I heard what sounded like firecrackers, and I saw only what I can describe as like fire 20-foot tall, just growing and growing and everything was being consumed all around it,” said Mckenna Coty, who lives in the area. “I also saw neighbors with hoses out trying to keep it back and save what they can and make sure everybody got out.”

According to firefighters, a man and a child who were inside the home at the time were able to escape safely. The family dog, however, died in the blaze.

Due to narrow roadways in the area, crews had to access the fire by going to the back of the home.

“The alleyway is not normally a good place to make an attack because of the power lines and all the utilities back there,” said Capt. Brian McGrath of the Ventura County Fire Department. “However, it was a good place to mount a fire attack to keep the fire from spreading.”

Crews said they were unable to confirm the source of the explosions that were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.