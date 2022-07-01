A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver who blew through a stop sign as she crossed a Southern California street with her three dogs.

Security camera video showed the woman make a desperate attempt to outrun the SUV as it became clear the driver wasn't slowing down in the Orange County community of Westminster. The SUV hit the 31-year-old woman and continued through the residential neighborhood.

The victim's three dogs, who were not injured, were waiting by her side when police arrived at Klamath Drive and Iroquois Road. Their identification tags helped officers find her residence.

"People cut through here all the time," said resident Stephen Richey. "They dont live here. They're driving 35, 40 an hour. They run the stop sign all the time. I see it every morning."

The speed limit in the neighborhood is 25 mph.

The woman's boyfriend told NBCLA the morning walks are part of her routine as a dog trainer. He said she is expected to recover from her injuries, including several bone fractures.

No arrests were reported Friday. Police described the SUV as a newer model silver Ford Explorer with custom rims.