Dognapping culprits wanted in connection with North Hollywood attack: LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is seeking the public’s help in identifying two people accused of dognapping during a robbery in North Hollywood.

LAPD said the robbery occurred Tuesday at 12:46 a.m. in the 11100 block of Burbank Boulevard. There, the victim entered a business with her dog on a leash.

According to police, two people entered the business shortly after and attacked the victim in a “seemingly unprovoked” assault and forcefully took her dog.

The pooch, whose name is Drake, is described as an 11-year-old pit bull/Rhodesian ridgeback mix. The individuals wanted in connection with the attack are described as a woman who wore all black clothing and shoes, and a man who wore a black and white sweater, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact North Hollywood Robbery Detectives Noah Stone and Chris Phillips at 818-754-8424. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.