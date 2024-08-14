Clear the shelters

Dogs, cats, roosters – you name it! See which animals are up for adoption at OC Animal Care

NBC Los Angeles and Telemundo 52 are partnering with OC Animal Care and 70 other animal advocacy groups across Southern California to clear the shelters.

By Helen Jeong and Hetty Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

OC Animal Care in Tustin is caring for all kinds of furry and feathered friends who are waiting to be adopted by loving families. 

In addition to some 200 dogs along with cats as old as age 9, the shelter even has bunnies, tortoises and a rooster for those looking for unconventional pets.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“The rooster, Chopstick, arrived to us close to 30 days ago. The rooster was found crossing the street,” said Alex Su with the OC Animal Care, which is one of the Southern California shelters that are partnering with NBC Los Angeles and Telemundo 52 for the Clear the Shelters campaign.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“We are bursting at the seams too much like the other shelters in the area.” Su said. “It’s just that time of the year where we are experiencing an influx of animals coming in.”

The loud fireworks around the Fourth of July brought nearly 100 stray animals – mostly dogs – as they joined the already crowded kennels. 

The Orange County shelter is also offering a foster-to-adopt program, which allows foster families to adopt pets they had temporarily cared for. The expedited process allows animals to be with their forever families in about two weeks.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

2028 Los Angeles Olympics 1 hour ago

Sam the Eagle: What it was like to be 1984 Los Angeles Olympic mascot

Earthquakes 2 hours ago

This week's quake came from most destructive fault. Here's what to know

“Who doesn’t fall in love with a dog after two weeks, right?” Su said.

Here are some of the animals available at OC Animal Care

Chopstick the rooster is available for adoption.
Milo the Rottweiler is described to be a gentle giant.
Raven the 10-week-old puppy is looking for her forever home.

See here for adoptable animals from OC Animal Care.

This article tagged under:

Clear the shelters
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us