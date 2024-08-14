OC Animal Care in Tustin is caring for all kinds of furry and feathered friends who are waiting to be adopted by loving families.

In addition to some 200 dogs along with cats as old as age 9, the shelter even has bunnies, tortoises and a rooster for those looking for unconventional pets.

“The rooster, Chopstick, arrived to us close to 30 days ago. The rooster was found crossing the street,” said Alex Su with the OC Animal Care, which is one of the Southern California shelters that are partnering with NBC Los Angeles and Telemundo 52 for the Clear the Shelters campaign.

“We are bursting at the seams too much like the other shelters in the area.” Su said. “It’s just that time of the year where we are experiencing an influx of animals coming in.”

The loud fireworks around the Fourth of July brought nearly 100 stray animals – mostly dogs – as they joined the already crowded kennels.

The Orange County shelter is also offering a foster-to-adopt program, which allows foster families to adopt pets they had temporarily cared for. The expedited process allows animals to be with their forever families in about two weeks.

“Who doesn’t fall in love with a dog after two weeks, right?” Su said.

Here are some of the animals available at OC Animal Care

Chopstick the rooster is available for adoption.

Milo the Rottweiler is described to be a gentle giant.

Raven the 10-week-old puppy is looking for her forever home.

See here for adoptable animals from OC Animal Care.