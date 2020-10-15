Domestic Dispute in Koreatown Turns Deadly, Police Say

A woman was hospitalized and a man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in what police called an attempted murder- suicide early Thursday at a Koreatown residence.

Officers responded to the 900 block of South Wilton Place at about 9:15 p.m. There were initially conflicting reports from LAPD stating that a woman had been found dead and they were searching for a shooter. However, as the investigation unfolded, the LAPD said a woman was taken to the hospital.

Officers arrived at the Wilton Place residence, knocked on the door, and then heard gunfire, according to LAPD West Bureau Homicide Lt. John Radtke.

The officers found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Radtke said.

SWAT members entered the apartment and found a man they believe to be the gunman dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Radtke told NBC4.

LAPD is investigating this incident as a domestic violence case that turned into an attempted murder-suicide. They say both the victim and shooter lived at the home.