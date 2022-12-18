Domestic Violence Individual Killed in Shooting With Police in Culver City

A domestic violence suspect was shot to death Sunday in a confrontation with police in Culver City, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of College Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. regarding an incident "wherein the husband/suspect was threatening the wife/victim with a handgun,'' said Sgt. Eddie Baskaron of the Culver City Police Department.

Officers located the suspect, who fled the location in a vehicle, prompting a vehicle pursuit, Baskaron said. The suspect's vehicle was described in multiple media reports as a red Ford Explorer. The vehicle became disabled

when it crashed into a center median in the area of Culver Boulevard and Cardiff Avenue, Baskaron said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"The suspect fled the vehicle on foot following the collision as CCPD gave chase,'' he said. "Moments later, an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect is deceased.''

Baskaron said the shooting was being investigated by the California Department of Justice. No further details were released.