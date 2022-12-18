Culver City

Domestic Violence Individual Killed in Shooting With Police in Culver City

An individual involved in domestic violence was fatally shot after a confrontation with police in Culver City Sunday.

By City News Service

Getty Images

A domestic violence suspect was shot to death Sunday in a confrontation with police in Culver City, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of College Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. regarding an incident "wherein the husband/suspect was threatening the wife/victim with a handgun,'' said Sgt. Eddie Baskaron of the Culver City Police Department.

Kamala Harris Nov 27

Kamala Harris Visits Arts Business in Culver City

Culver City Oct 5

Man Assaulted, Robbed at Culver City Homeless Encampment

Officers located the suspect, who fled the location in a vehicle, prompting a vehicle pursuit, Baskaron said. The suspect's vehicle was described in multiple media reports as a red Ford Explorer. The vehicle became disabled
when it crashed into a center median in the area of Culver Boulevard and Cardiff Avenue, Baskaron said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"The suspect fled the vehicle on foot following the collision as CCPD gave chase,'' he said. "Moments later, an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect is deceased.''

Baskaron said the shooting was being investigated by the California Department of Justice. No further details were released.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Culver CityOfficer Involved Shootingdomestic violence
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us