Dominic Choi sworn in as interim LAPD chief after Michel Moore's retirement

Dominic Choi was sworn in Friday as the interim chief of Los Angeles Police Department a day after Michel Moore's retirement.

Choi was formally sworn in Friday by Mayor Karen Bass as the department's 58th chief at LAPD headquarters. His father pinned Choi's badge on his uniform.

The son of Korean immigrants, Choi was raised locally and began his career with the LAPD in 1995 after earning his bachelor's degree in accounting from USC.

He was promoted to detective at the LAPD's Harbor Division in 2001, to sergeant in the 77th Street area in 2002, lieutenant in 2009 and captain in 2014. In December 2017, he was promoted to commander and assigned to the Operations-Central Bureau. He was also appointed as the Department's homeless coordinator and remained in that position until July 2019.

He became deputy chief in August 2019 and assistant chief in July 2021.

In January, Choi was appointed director of the Office of Operations, responsible for South Bureau Homicide Division, LAX Field Services Division, the Department Homeless Coordinator, Operations-Central Bureau, Operations- South Bureau, Operations-West Bureau and Operations-Valley Bureau.

Choi is married with three children.

In an early February news conference Choi said his priority will be to maintain stability in the department as the city continues its search for the new chief of police, as well as focusing on bolstering the LAPD's ranks. Choi also confirmed he would not apply to fill the position permanently, following rules that the commissioners established in their search for an interim chief.

Bass and the Board of Police Commissioners will continue a nationwide search for the next chief of police, who will serve at a busy time for Los Angeles with the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics on the horizon.

Moore released a statement Thursday morning, hours before he was scheduled to hand over department leadership to interim Chief Dominic Choi

"Today is my last day as chief of police of the finest police department in America," Moore said in the statement. "It has been an honor and privilege to have served Los Angeles for more than four decades. As I look forward to my next adventure with my family, I am proud of the dedication of our people and know the future for Los Angeles and the LAPD is bright."

In a January interview with NBCLA after announcing his retirement, Moore said he is building a house in Tennessee. Moore and his wife will soon be moving there to be closer to his daughter, he said, adding that he made the decision to step down during the Christmas holidays.