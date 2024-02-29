Chief Michel Moore to retire Thursday after more than four decades with LAPD

Thursday marks Michel Moore's final day as chief of the Los Angeles Police Department before his retirement after more than 40 years of service with the agency.

Moore released a statement Thursday morning, hours before he was scheduled to hand over department leadership to interim Chief Dominic Choi

"Today is my last day as chief of police of the finest police department in America," Moore said in the statement. "It has been an honor and privilege to have served Los Angeles for more than four decades. As I look forward to my next adventure with my family, I am proud of the dedication of our people and know the future for Los Angeles and the LAPD is bright."

A ceremony was scheduled for Thursday afternoon when Moore leaves department headquarters. Participants will form an Honor Cordon, cheering on Moore as he exits the facility in a ceremony considered one of the department's highest tributes.

In a January interview with NBCLA after announcing his retirement, Moore said he is building a house in Tennessee. Moore and his wife will soon be moving there to be closer to his daughter, he said, adding that he made the decision to step down during the Christmas holidays.

“I said 2024 is the year,” Moore said. “The two most important people in my life, my wife and my daughter, they've given a lot for me to do this. It's time to say, ‘Okay, I've been selfish enough.’”

The Board of Police Commissioners selected Assistant Chief Choi as the interim chief of police. He is set to take on the role starting Friday.

Born in Porterville, California in 1960, Moore was the second of five children growing up in different parts of the United States, Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, who chairs the council's Public Safety Committee, said. He graduated high school in Conway, Arkansas, and moved to Southern California in 1978, joining the LAPD in 1981.

Moore earned a bachelor's degree in business management in 1993, and completed a masters in business administration in 1999. He rose through the department ranks to become captain in 1998, first assigned to the Rampart Division. In 2002, he was promoted to commander, then deputy chief in 2004, assuming command of operations at the department's West Bureau.

In 2014, he was assigned as director of the Office of Administrative Services, overseeing the department's fiscal, personnel, training and other various support operations. He became first assistant chief in 2016. In 2018, he was sworn in as the chief of police, replacing Charlie Beck.

Moore told the council he was humbled by the support and proud of his time as chief.

"Nearly six years ago, I was here in front of this body with my wife Cindy, as we sought the confirmation of this council with my appointment," Moore said. "Over the course of that confirmation, I remained committed to working with each of you to pursue a common goal of public safety and to lead with purpose, compassion and with partnerships.

"I'll forever cherish the challenges and success enjoyed, remembering the 239 men and women of this department and their families who have sacrificed their life in the service of this great city."