LAPD asks for help in case of 31-year-old woman found dead in downtown LA apartment

Los Angeles police are asking for help in an investigation into the death of a 31-year-old woman whose body was found in her downtown Los Angeles apartment.

The body of Maleesa Mooney was found just before 4 p.m. Tuesday when officers went to her apartment in the 200 block of South Figueroa Street for a welfare check. It was not immediately clear who requested the welfare check.

In a statement Friday, police said they are asking for the public's help in the murder investigation, but have not identified a cause of death. A coroner's examination was pending.

"The investigation revealed that Maleesa Mooney had been murdered inside of her apartment," the LAPD said in the statement. "The Los Angeles Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying any and all persons responsible for Maleesa Mooney’s death."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Anyone with information regarding Mooney's death was asked to call LAPD Central Bureau Homicide Detectives Pierce or Marcinek at 213-996-4150. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be made to 877-527-3247.

Pop singer Jourdin Pauline posted a tribute Thursday to Mooney, who she identified as her only sister. In an Instagram post, Pauline included a photo Mooney, who she described as loving and kind.

"Never in a million years did I think I’d have to make this post and get justice for my one & only sister," she said. "My heart is crushed. I can’t believe you won’t be here with us anymore. You were so loving and so kind to everyone. You made sure if you ate everyone around you was, too. You opened your arms to people who didn’t deserve you as a friend. You’re the best thing to happen to almost everyone's lives you touched!"

On her Instagram page, Mooney described herself as a model and luxury realtor.