Driver arrested in fatal Rialto crash that killed 3-year-old and 4-year-old girls

Officers arrested 28-year-old Alexis Garcia of San Bernardino for two counts of murder.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A San Bernardino man has been arrested for two counts of murder after a crash that left two young girls dead in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department.

The two girls, ages 3 and 4, were pronounced dead at the scene.

At around 11 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash between a blue Dodge Ram and a white Honda Accord on Riverside and Walnut avenues in Rialto.

The driver of the Dodge Ram attempted to leave the scene, but stopped about a quarter mile away. 

Officers then arrested 28-year-old Alexis Garcia of San Bernardino for two counts of murder.

According to police, Garcia was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol at high speeds southbound on Riverside Avenue and did not stop at the red light on Walnut Avenue.

The two young girls were in the backseat of the white Honda Accord with their parents, a 24-year-old woman who was driving, and a 25-year-old man in the passenger seat.

The man and woman were taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

The crash sent the Honda Accord into a third vehicle, a black tow truck, but that driver was not injured. 

