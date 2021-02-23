paramount

Driver Killed After Crashing Into a Home in Paramount

Authorities say there were people inside the home at the time of the crash.

By Oscar Flores

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver was killed early Tuesday morning after their vehicle crashed into a home in the city of Paramount.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. in the area of Downey Avenue and Harrison Street after the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the home, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their age, gender, and name were not immediately known. LASD says the driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, and that speed was played a role in the collision.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Ontario 50 mins ago

Short Pursuit Ends in Deadly Police Shooting in Ontario

Burbank 3 hours ago

Tinhorn Flats Restaurant in Burbank Ordered to Close Over COVID-19 Violations

Authorities say there were people inside the home at the time of the incident but no one was injured.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

paramountcar crashCrash
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us