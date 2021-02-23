Driver Killed After Crashing Into a Home in Paramount

A driver was killed early Tuesday morning after their vehicle crashed into a home in the city of Paramount.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. in the area of Downey Avenue and Harrison Street after the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the home, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their age, gender, and name were not immediately known. LASD says the driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, and that speed was played a role in the collision.

Authorities say there were people inside the home at the time of the incident but no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.