Standoff Ends After Driver of Truck Leads Police on Chase From Valley to Malibu

The driver of a truck with a trailer led officers on a pursuit on Pacific Coast Highway Tuesday afternoon that ended after a 45 minute standoff with police that had closed down the highway.

The chase reportedly began on Ventura Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley around 2 p.m. and went through Topanga Canyon before coming to a stop in Malibu near Carbon Canyon.

The shirtless driver remained in the white Ford F-350 truck despite officers asking him to exit. The truck appeared to have become disabled during the chase, during which several cars were hit.

He surrendered by 3:15 p.m.

Several items were thrown out of the truck, but it wasn't clear wha they were.

There was no immediate information as to why the driver was being pursued.

A brush fire was burning in Topanga Canyon, and investigators weren't immediately clear if the two incidents were connected.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.