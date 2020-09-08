Standoff Ends After Driver of Truck Leads Police on Chase From Valley to Malibu

The driver of a truck with a trailer led officers on a pursuit on Pacific Coast Highway Tuesday afternoon that ended after a 45 minute standoff with police that had closed down the highway.
The chase reportedly began on Ventura Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley around 2 p.m. and went through Topanga Canyon before coming to a stop in Malibu near Carbon Canyon.
The shirtless driver remained in the white Ford F-350 truck despite officers asking him to exit. The truck appeared to have become disabled during the chase, during which several cars were hit.
He surrendered by 3:15 p.m.
Several items were thrown out of the truck, but it wasn't clear wha they were.
There was no immediate information as to why the driver was being pursued.
A brush fire was burning in Topanga Canyon, and investigators weren't immediately clear if the two incidents were connected.
No further details were immediately available.
