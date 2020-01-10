Police Chase Ends With Crash in Chinatown

A driver in a black sedan led authorities on a high-speed pursuit through several communities across Los Angeles County before crashing into another vehicle in Chinatown Friday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen.

The chase started in Boyle Heights, and the driver traveled through Norwalk, Santa Fe Springs and Downey before getting on the 10 Freeway in the East Los Angeles area. The California Highway Patrol then took over the pursuit.

At one point, the driver exited the vehicle before getting back in and driving away on surface streets.

A few minutes later, the car approached a crosswalk at Third Street and Central Avenue where pedestrians were walking. No pedestrians were struck or injured.

After several close calls, the driver ended up crashing into a white SUV in the area of Broadway and College Street before ditching the car and running into an apartment building.

Authorities searched the area and took the driver into custody along Alameda Street.

It was not immediately clear if anyone in the SUV was injured.