South LA

Driver of Suspected Stolen Motorcycle Dies in Crash During Police Pursuit

The passenger was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, but the driver died at the scene.

By City News Service

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The driver of an allegedly stolen 2004 Suzuki motorcycle died tonight when police pursuit of the motorcycle ended in a crash in South Los Angeles.

The pursuit started about 8 p.m. after officers saw the stolen motorcycle carrying two men, according to Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The motorcycle crashed near the intersection of 62nd Street and Gramercy Place, and the driver, who is estimated to be in his mid-20s, died at the scene, Im said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Coronavirus Evacuation Flight On Its Way to SoCal

South Los Angeles 3 hours ago

Motorcycle Driver Killed During Pursuit in South LA

The passenger on the motorcycle, who is also likely in his mid-20s, was taken to a hospital, according to Im. Further information about his injuries was not released.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

South LA
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us