Driver of Suspected Stolen Motorcycle Dies in Crash During Police Pursuit

The driver of an allegedly stolen 2004 Suzuki motorcycle died tonight when police pursuit of the motorcycle ended in a crash in South Los Angeles.

The pursuit started about 8 p.m. after officers saw the stolen motorcycle carrying two men, according to Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The motorcycle crashed near the intersection of 62nd Street and Gramercy Place, and the driver, who is estimated to be in his mid-20s, died at the scene, Im said.

The passenger on the motorcycle, who is also likely in his mid-20s, was taken to a hospital, according to Im. Further information about his injuries was not released.