Driver rescued after vehicle crash and brush fire near Malibu

A man was rescued today after his vehicle went off a mountain road in Calabasas, sparking a one-acre brush fire, authorities said.

Crews responded at around 1:10 a.m. Thursday to calls of a fire that broke out near Stunt Road and Mulholland Drive, according to Malibu Search and Rescue.

“When fire resources arrived on scene, they found a quarter acre brushfire moving uphill. The firemen were able to get water on the fire and keep the fire at 1 acre before it was extinguished,” Malibu SAR said.

About an hour later, a California Highway Patrol officer heard someone yelling for help, and Malibu SAR personnel located the driver trapped on the side of the mountain, officials said.

The crash occurred during an alleged street race involving two other vehicles, but descriptions of the other cars were not available.

The driver was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries, and his name was not immediately released, according to Malibu SAR.

Fire crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department conducted water drops to help contain the fire, with assistance from multiple agencies, officials said.