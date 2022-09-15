Long Beach

Driver Sentenced in Long Beach Halloween DUI Crash That Killed Family of Three

The Awaida family, including 3-year-old son Omar, was trick-or-treating on Halloween Night in 2019 when they were struck by a SUV that crashed onto a Long Beach sidewalk.

A man was sentenced to prison Thursday in a Long Beach DUI crash that killed a family of three as they were trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Carlo Adrian Navarro was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison and ordered to pay restitution as family members looked on in the courtroom during an emotional hearing. They delivered statements during the sentencing phase of the trial.

"You are our neighbor. I have given candy to you on Halloween night, I know I have," said family member Cecilia Ramos. "You used your car as a weapon and you ran over my family. You shouldn't have been behind that wheel. You know better, and you did the wrong thing."

The Oct. 31, 2019 crash killed Joseph Awaida, 30, his 3-year-old son Omar Awaida and the boy's mother, 32-year-old Raihan Awaida.

Navarro was southbound on Country Club Drive when he lost control on a turn, police said. The SUV struck the family members as they walked on the sidewalk.

He was arrested at the scene.

Navarro spoke in court and apologized to the victims' family.

"I wish I could bring them back but I can't,'' he said. "Knowing that I'll never be able to give you guys back what you lost. I am truly sorry."

Navarro was 20 at the time of the tragic crash. He faced up to 45 years to life in prison, but the judge said she believed he could still be an asset to the community.

