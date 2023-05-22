Driver Shot and Killed in Vehicle in Gardena

South Los Angeles Sheriff Station Deputies are investigating after a driver was shot and killed in their vehicle in Gardena Sunday night.

Around 10:53 p.m. police responded to calls that there was a gunshot victim on the 14700 block of Chadron Avenue.

When they arrived they found a white Toyota Corolla that was crashed into multiple other vehicles. They also found a man in the Corolla who had suffered several gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the man to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.

Los Angeles County Homicide Investigators were called and began investigating the incident. They learned the man was driving northbound on Chadron Avenue when he drove past a group of people that was standing on the west side of the street.

According to police, the man began receiving gunfire from the group of people. He then tried to speed off but crashed into other vehicles.

A reason for the shooting remains unknown. At this time police only know that the group of people included four to five individuals.

Police are continuing to investigation this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.