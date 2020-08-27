Driver Sought in Deadly Hit-and-Run Near MacArthur Park

A $50,000 reward is being offered for the capture of a driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Wilshire Blvd. and Alvarado St. early Thursday morning.

Los Angeles police and L.A. Fire Department paramedics responded to the intersection near MacArthur Park at about 4:30 a.m. and located a pedestrian on the street described as a Black woman about 35-40 years old. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

LAPD

LAPD says the pedestrian was crossing Wilshire Blvd., outside a marked crosswalk, west of Alvarado St. when a white pick-up truck traveling eastbound on Wilshire Blvd. collided into the victim. The force of the impact caused the pedestrian to be launched into the intersection and land on the street, according to LAPD.

The driver of the truck continued driving eastbound on Wilshire Blvd. without stopping to help the victim, LAPD added.

LAPD

Authorities are working to identify the pedestrian but her identity will not be released until her family is notified.

The pick-up was described as a 2000 to 2005 white Chevrolet Silverado with a bed lining and had either a dark stripe or molding on the side. Police say the truck may also have front end damage on the grille, front bumper, and hood.

LAPD posted video of the collision and vehicle on their Central Traffic Twitter account hoping the community can help authorities locate the pick-up truck and driver.

Seeking the public's help in identifying the veh & driver of a fatal hit and run in @LAPDRampart. Here is video of the collision & photos of veh. $50K Reward for info that leads to the arrest & conviction of the driver. @KCBSKCALDesk @NBCLA @KTLAnewsdesk @ABC7 @foxla @latimes pic.twitter.com/R5eJQu9njh — LAPDCTD (@LAPDCTD24) August 27, 2020

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Juan Campos, Central Traffic Division detectives at 213-833-3713 or the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-486-3713. Additionally, anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.