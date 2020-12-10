Drivers Over the Age of 70 No Longer Have to Set Foot at the DMV

If you are over 70-years-old and your California driver's license expired after March 1, you no longer have to go in person to the DMV to renew it, even if you received a letter saying that you do.

The governor ordered that in order to protect the elderly from being infected in conglomerated places, they be allowed to renew their license remotely.

"We don't want those drivers who are more vulnerable to enter an office and be exposed to COVID-19," said Cynthia Moreno, a DMV spokeswoman.

If you received a letter from the DMV to appear in person to renew your license, and you are 70-years-old or older, don't worry, you won't have to go.

It's simple. Here is a step-by-step explanation.

For any task related to the DMV visit them online at www.dmv.ca.gov. At the top of the page there is an option for translation if you need to change the language.

In a pink box in the homepage, the first option is for people over 70 to renew their license or identification, click on the link.

If you don't have an account on the DMV site yet, they will ask you to create one, and in the end, they will ask you to pay a renewal fee, so have a credit or debit card or electronic check ready.

On this same page, on the left side, there are four blue buttons, press the second one, and it will take you to the page where you will open your account, if you don't have one yet, press “register an account” under “login.”

After doing this they will ask for your email account, your license number, cell phone that receives texts, date of birth, and the last four numbers of your social security. Then they will send a code to your phone and/or email, and with that, you will confirm your account, after which, you will be asked to enter a password.

Now you will be able to enter your DMV account online, and carry out procedures.

Joel Grover reported on NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

"Start the application, upload your documents, and then you will receive a confirmation," Moreno added.

It's that easy, and above all, safe since your license will arrive in the mail, without having to set foot in the DMV.

If you need help while you are carrying out the procedure, there is a window on the same site to open a chat, or talk with a DMV agent who can guide you and make sure everything is in order.