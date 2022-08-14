teenagers

Driving Program at Pomona Fairgrounds Teaches Teenagers Defensive Driving Skills

By Mekahlo Medina

As teenagers get ready to go back to school, dozens get behind the wheel to learn how to stay safe on the road.

Traffic accidents are the second leading cause of death among teens, and now a free program put these teens on a course in Pomona that had them preparing for the unexpected.

 Fast turns and sudden stops on the track here at Pomona fairgrounds.

 Behind the wheel, teen drivers get their first course in defensive driving.

Regan Berumen was among two dozen student drivers getting the BRAKES training, which stands for Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe.

“It made me feel a lot better when I’m going to drive with my parents,” Berumen.

It was started by a father and drag racing champion Doug Herbert, who lost his two sons in a tragic car crash in 2008.

Turning pain into purpose, he helped train more than 50,000 teens across the county.

“We get the teens in the car, not only do we talk about seating position and how to set your mirrors but we also talk about what to do when we drive,” said Brendon Shore, BRAKES Spokesperson. "How to get out of those situations that might not end well if you don't have the proper training."

The program was offered in Pomona this weekend, but will be back later this year in San Marino. 

Hoping to give more parents peace of mind and give more teenage drivers the skills to stay safe on the road.

