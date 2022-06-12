duarte

Firefighters Increase Containment of Brush Fire in Duarte

Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire east of Los Angeles and are continuing to increase containment.

The Fish Canyon/Riverbed Fire, which spread to Opal Canyon, was reported at 4:13 p.m., according to the department. The fire is estimated at about 35 aces.

Containment was at 17 percent.

Forward progress was halted Sunday night. No structures are threatened.

The fire that spread to Opal Canyon and so far has charred an estimated 20 to 25 acres, and is still burning. There is no available containment figure yet.

The blaze forced the evacuation of stables in Azusa.

No injuries have been reported. No structures are threatened.

Details about a cause were not immediately available.

