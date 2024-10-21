Extreme Weather

Dust devil spotted twisting up in Rancho Cucamonga sky

The National Weather Service confirmed the occurrence of the weather event Saturday afternoon.

By Helen Jeong

A dust devil interrupted a football game in Rancho Cucamonga Saturday.
Shante Hall

A dust devil forced people to take cover during a football game in Rancho Cucamonga Saturday.

Video taken by Shante Hall showed a whirlwind of dust shot up to the sky during a Pop Warner football game at Etiwanda Creek.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The gusts of wind and dust forced children and adults to close their eyes and duck their heads while some rushed to stop their chairs, bags and hats from flying away. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The National Weather Service also confirmed there was a dust devil at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. 

Dust devils typically occur in Arizona as the dust-filled vortices are created by strong surface heating.

This article tagged under:

Extreme Weather
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us