Dust devil spotted twisting up in Rancho Cucamonga sky

A dust devil forced people to take cover during a football game in Rancho Cucamonga Saturday.

Video taken by Shante Hall showed a whirlwind of dust shot up to the sky during a Pop Warner football game at Etiwanda Creek.

The gusts of wind and dust forced children and adults to close their eyes and duck their heads while some rushed to stop their chairs, bags and hats from flying away.

The National Weather Service also confirmed there was a dust devil at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga.

Dust devils typically occur in Arizona as the dust-filled vortices are created by strong surface heating.