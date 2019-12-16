Earl Paysinger, Former LAPD First Assistant Chief, Dies

Earl Paysigner, a 43-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department and one of the highest ranking African Americans in the department's history died Monday.

Paysinger's death was confirmed in a press release. The LAPD said he was surrounded by family and friends at the time of his passing.

Paysinger was a native of Harbor City who retired in 2016 after four decades in the LAPD. He worked in the 77th Division among others, and rose to Director of Special Operations and 1st Assistant to Chief Charlie Beck at the time of his retirement.

"Community Policing was in his DNA as he championed youth programs, meaningful community engagement, and greater police accountability," the press release read.

His legacy includes the LAPD Cadet Leadership program, which provides more than 8,000 children with vital lessons in academic excellence, character and judgement, according to the University of Southern California.

Following retirement, Paysinger was hired that same year by USC as Vice President of Community Engagement.

No information was immediately available about possible funeral arrangements.