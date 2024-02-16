Ontario

Earthquake near Ontario shakes parts of Southern California

Shaking was reported in several areas from San Bernardino and Riverside to the LA County coast.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A magnitude-3.8 earthquake rattled parts of Southern California late Thursday.

The earthquake east of Ontario, about 40 miles east of Los Angeles, was reported at about 11:30 p.m. Light shaking was felt in Ontario, parts of Los Angeles, Santa Monica, the South Bay, Pasadena, Chatsworth, Pomona, San Bernardino, Riverside and other areas.

There were no reports of significant damage.

