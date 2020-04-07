Earthquakes Continue to Rattle Anza Area

A trio of small earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 3.2 to 3.5 struck near Anza Tuesday in a continuing series of aftershocks from last week's 4.9 temblor.

A 3.5 magnitude quake struck in the area at 5:30 p.m., followed five minutes later by a 3.2 shaker, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

At 6 p.m., another quake with a magnitude of 3.5 hit the same area.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

The temblors are all believed to be aftershocks from Friday's magnitude 4.9 quake that was felt across a wide area. A pair of small aftershocks occurred on Sunday, with magnitudes of 3.5 and 2.5.