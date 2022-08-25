10 Freeway

Eastbound 10 Freeway Closed in Riverside County After Washout

As of Thursday morning at 6 a.m., the eastbound 10 Freeway remained closed just east of the 177 in the Desert Center area, about 70 miles outside of Palm Springs.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Heavy rain in Riverside County on Wednesday washed away part of the 10 Freeway, according to Caltrans District 8, leaving the eastbound lanes closed until further notice.

As of Thursday morning at 6 a.m., the eastbound 10 Freeway remained closed just east of the 177 freeway, in the Desert Center area about 70 miles outside of Palm Springs.

Drivers trying to get from SoCal to Arizona this weekend will have to find an alternate route, like the Caltrans-recommended 40 Freeway or 8 Freeway.

Caltrans announced the closure on Twitter and shared photos of the damage.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The closure started around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night, with flooding on the roadway and an overturned big rig truck.

The westbound lanes of the freeway reopened just before 8 p.m.

The eastbound side of the freeway, on the other hand, still has a large chunk missing thanks to the floodwaters washing away the soil under the asphalt. Those lanes are still closed as of Thursday morning.

Pomona Jul 26

Stolen Truck Pursuit Ends With Arrest in Pomona

BB gun attacks Feb 23

Man Charged with Targeting Cars on 60, 10 Freeways in BB Gun Attacks

This article tagged under:

10 FreewayCaltransroad closures
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us