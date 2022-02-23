BB gun attacks

Man Charged with Targeting Cars on 60, 10 Freeways in BB Gun Attacks

Ernesto Zevero Gonzalez of Armona, who is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail, is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to cause great bodily injury.

By City News Service

OC Hawk

 A 39-year-old man accused of firing a BB gun at motorists traveling the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway and Interstate 10 in the Banning Pass, causing damage and endangering the occupants, was charged Wednesday with multiple counts of assault.

Ernesto Zevero Gonzalez of Armona was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Friday following a California Highway Patrol investigation.

Gonzalez, who is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail, is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to cause great bodily injury. He was slated to make his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon at the Banning Justice Center.

The CHP's San Gorgonio office handled the investigation, and according to Officer Jason Montez, on Friday afternoon, Gonzalez allegedly roamed the 60 Freeway between Cabazon and Moreno Valley, targeting vehicles with a BB gun.

Montez said motorists on I-10 in the vicinity of Beaumont were also targeted. At least four vehicles were damaged, according to the CHP spokesman.

A possible motive was not disclosed.

The victims were able to provide descriptions that enabled CHP personnel to quickly develop leads, and at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, the defendant was pulled over in the area of Interstate 5 and the San Onofre scales, just south of San Clemente, where he was taken into custody without incident, according to Montez.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Orange County District Attorney 51 mins ago

Spitzer Hits Back at Accuser in Harassment Claim

shooting investigation 58 mins ago

Police Seek Help Solving Fatal Shooting of Man in Long Beach

Gonzalez has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

BB gun attacksCHPMoreno Valley60 freewayArmona
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us