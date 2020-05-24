Eaton Canyon Closed for Memorial Day After ‘Overwhelming Crowds’ Not Following Guidelines

Crowds at Eaton Canyon provided the perfect example of what not to do as restrictions ease across SoCal beaches and public parks.

The Eaton Canyon natural areas and trails, located at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains, were closed for Memorial Day, May 25, due to overwhelming crowds that were not following the COVID-19 public health requirements, the parks said in a tweet.

🚨 Eaton Canyon Natural Areas & Trails are closed for the rest of today & Memorial Day, May 25, due to overwhelming crowds that were not following the COVID-19 public health requirements. No walk-ins.📢 Review guidelines here- https://t.co/4DXeR4vkTw pic.twitter.com/PGQiBnRAuN — Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation (@lacountyparks) May 24, 2020

Video taken by Newschopper4 Bravo and photos from the park seem to show people not following social distancing orders or wearing masks.

While the park said no walk-ins were allowed beginning late Sunday afternoon, a few people could still be seen walking past parked law enforcement vehicles to get to the trails.



