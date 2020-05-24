San Gabriel Valley

Eaton Canyon Closed for Memorial Day After ‘Overwhelming Crowds’ Not Following Guidelines

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crowds at Eaton Canyon provided the perfect example of what not to do as restrictions ease across SoCal beaches and public parks.

The Eaton Canyon natural areas and trails, located at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains, were closed for Memorial Day, May 25, due to overwhelming crowds that were not following the COVID-19 public health requirements, the parks said in a tweet.

Video taken by Newschopper4 Bravo and photos from the park seem to show people not following social distancing orders or wearing masks. 

While the park said no walk-ins were allowed beginning late Sunday afternoon, a few people could still be seen walking past parked law enforcement vehicles to get to the trails.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Memorial Day 3 hours ago

Lights Display at Dodger Stadium Honors Fallen Military Heroes Ahead of Memorial Day

Vernon 5 hours ago

Nine Food Packing Facilities in Vernon Report Coronavirus Outbreaks


This article tagged under:

San Gabriel ValleyMemorial DayMemorial Day Weekend
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us