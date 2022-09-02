officer injured

El Monte Police Officer Injured During Altercation

By City News Service

A police officer was injured while trying to detain a robbery suspect Friday night in El Monte.

El Monte Police Department officers responded to a call of a robbery in progress at 9:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Valley Boulevard where they encountered a suspect, Lt. Christopher Cano told City News Service. 

As officers sought to detain the man, he resisted, and a fight ensued, in which one of the officers sustained minor injuries, Cano said. 

That injured officer was sent to the hospital.

"He's being evaluated right now and we expect him to recover soon," Cano said.The suspect was detained at the scene shortly after the fight.

