Elderly man attacked in Beverly Hills, one person arrested

A man was arrested after allegedly beating an elderly man in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

Beverly Hills police officers responded to the area of North Rexford Drive and North Santa Monica Boulevard after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at around 9 a.m.

An elderly man was found with injuries to his head after being struck with a belt. The man had been walking with his spouse at the time of the incident.

The victim was treated at the scene by the Beverly Hills Fire Department and did not require hospitalization.

The suspected attacker had fled the scene but police were able to quickly identify a person who matched the description.

Jarris Jay Silagi, 44, was taken into custody and is being charged for assault with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, hate crime and elder abuse. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

“Our officers quickly apprehended the suspect and he is in custody,” said Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook. “This despicable act of hate against a member of our community will not be tolerated.”

No further details were immediately available.