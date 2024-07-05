Elderly woman injured in Fourth of July gunfire

An elderly woman and a man in his 20s were struck by gunfire on the Fourth of July in Newhall.

The incident was reported Thursday around 7 p.m. outside the apartment complex on the 25000 block of Walnut Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department Santa Clarita station.

Authorities said the two gunshot victims went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second victim was in their mid-20s.

No suspect information was available.

LASD is investigating this case.