Fourth of July

Elderly woman injured in Fourth of July gunfire

Authorities said the two gunshot victims went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

An elderly woman and a man in his 20s were struck by gunfire on the Fourth of July in Newhall.

The incident was reported Thursday around 7 p.m. outside the apartment complex on the 25000 block of Walnut Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department Santa Clarita station.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Authorities said the two gunshot victims went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second victim was in their mid-20s.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No suspect information was available. 

LASD is investigating this case. 

This article tagged under:

Fourth of July
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us