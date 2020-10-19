Arson Investigators Looking Into Fire That Started Inside Ballot Box in Baldwin Park

Arson investigators are looking into a fire that started inside a ballot drop box in Baldwin Park over the weekend.

Several completed ballots were destroyed when someone appeared to have tossed a burning newspaper inside that collection.

It happened at the corner of Baldwin Park Blvd. and Ramona Blvd. near Morgan Park at about 8 p.m. Sunday.

It's unclear how many ballots were lost or whether any of them could be saved.

The investigation is ongoing.