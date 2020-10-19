Baldwin Park

Arson Investigators Looking Into Fire That Started Inside Ballot Box in Baldwin Park

It's unclear how many ballots were lost or whether any of them could be saved.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Arson investigators are looking into a fire that started inside a ballot drop box in Baldwin Park over the weekend.

Several completed ballots were destroyed when someone appeared to have tossed a burning newspaper inside that collection.

It happened at the corner of Baldwin Park Blvd. and Ramona Blvd. near Morgan Park at about 8 p.m. Sunday.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Dodgers 57 mins ago

Watch the World Series on 60-Foot Big Screens at Dodger Stadium

Orange County 5 hours ago

Pastors to Meet About Allegations of Unfair Treatment at Walnut Family Fair

It's unclear how many ballots were lost or whether any of them could be saved.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Baldwin ParkfireBallots
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us