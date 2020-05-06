Employee at Pasadena Whole Foods Tests Positive For COVID-19

An employee at a Pasadena Whole Foods tested positive for COVID-19, the supermarket chain confirmed Wednesday.

The employee works at the Whole Foods located at 3751 E. Foothill Blvd, according to a Whole Foods Market spokesperson. It was not immediately clear when the employee tested positive or if the person was symptomatic while working.

"We have installed plexiglass barriers at checkout and are requiring temperature checks and face masks for anyone working in our stores and facilities,'' the spokesperson said.

"We have implemented enhanced daily cleanliness and disinfection protocols ... on top of our standard stringent protocols. We are closing stores up to two hours early to give our team members more time to restock shelves, sanitize our stores, and rest in preparation for the next day.''

Whole Foods Market has asked anyone working in close contact with employees diagnosed with COVID-19 to quarantine at home, and they are offering up to an additional two weeks of paid sick time for those quarantined or diagnosed with the virus, the spokesperson confirmed.

Further information about the employee was not available.