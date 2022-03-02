Man in His 80s Shot to Death, Another Injured in Encino Home Invasion

A man in his 80s was killed in Encino during a daytime home invasion robbery and a man in his 60s was attacked, police said.

As many as three robbers pistol whipped the family member in a home in the 4500 block of Densmore Avenue after 5 p.m., police said. There was no sign of forced entry.

A wall blocks a circular driveway from the street and may have provided cover for the robbers who parked their white SUV there, entered the home then shot and killed the homeowner.

The relationship of the dead man to the man in his 60s, who was frisked and handcuffed by police before they determined he was a victim, was not immediately clear.

He told authorities he was pistol whipped. Police said they didn't know if he was home at the time or came home and interrupted the crime in progress.

Police say surveillance video they've found shows the robbers running off with unknown property.

A neighbor says like in much of LA, fears of such crimes persist.

"We're very concerned for our safety," said Rabbi Yossi Malka, a neighbor. "All of us in the neighborhood have to keep extra eyes, lock our doors."