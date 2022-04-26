LAPD Serves Search Warrants After 80-Year-Old Man Murdered in Encino Home

LAPD detectives served search warrants in Simi Valley and Sherman Oaks Tuesday in connection with the murder of an 80-year-old man in Encino earlier this year, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed.

It was not clear if anyone was arrested.

The first location searched early Tuesday was in Simi Valley near the intersection of Madera and Tierra Rejada Roads.

Detectives remained at a second location on Allott Ave. in Sherman Oaks into the afternoon.

The case involves the murder of Stuart Herman, who was attacked and shot to death inside his home in the 4500 block of Densmore Ave. on March 2.

Another man, said to be in his 60s, said he was assaulted and pistol whipped by the same intruders.

The LAPD said the killers fled from the home in a white SUV.