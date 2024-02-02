Lancaster

Endeavour Middle School in Lancaster evacuated after report of school threat

There was a report of a verbal threat against Endeavour Middle School in Lancaster, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

NBC4

Deputies are responding to a middle school in Lancaster after receiving a report about a verbal threat against the school.

The LA County Sheriff's Department said the threat appears to target Endeavour Middle School on 45th Street at Avenue K.

Students were evacuated as a safety precaution as deputies swept the school.

Video from Newschopper 4 showed a large group of students was outside the school buildings and standing on a field.

This story will be updated.

