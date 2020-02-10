Energy Efficiency Programs Saved Customers $55.6 Million in 2019, SoCalGas Says

Southern California Gas Co. customers collectively saved $55.6 million in 2019 on their annual gas bills and helped curb carbon emissions through the utility's energy efficiency programs, it was announced Monday.

The energy savings from the programs was equivalent to removing more than 265,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions and taking more than 57,000 cars off of California roads for one year, according to Darren Hanway, manager of energy programs and strategy at SoCalGas.

"SoCalGas is committed to providing affordable, clean energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and one way we do that is by encouraging our customers to take advantage of our energy efficiency programs," Hanway said.

"By giving our customers the tools they need to obtain high efficiency gas appliances and make their existing gas appliances more efficient, customers can both lower their bills and curb carbon emissions."

SoCalGas energy efficiency programs include offering rebates on hundreds of home appliances and products that help conserve energy and reduce costs. Customers can apply for rebates from a mobile device.

An energy efficient furnace, for example, will use about $550 less in natural gas over its lifetime and a smart thermostat, which can learn a customer's schedule and temperature preferences to adjust the temperature in the home accordingly, can save $125 over its lifetime, according to SoCalGas.

Customers can use the SoCalGas Marketplace website to find and compare energy efficient products. The site points users to rebates of $600 on select water heaters and furnaces, up to $500 on select fireplaces and $50 on select smart thermostats and Energy Star natural gas dryers.

To learn more about SoCalGas' energy efficiency programs and services, visit socalgas.com or call 800-427-2200.