Evacuation orders, warnings issued in Ventura County ahead of storm

Evacuation orders have been issued ahead of the storm expected this weekend. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department issued evacuation orders, warnings and advisories.

Evacuation orders were issued from Saturday at 5 p.m. until Sunday at 5 p.m. for:

Matilija Canyon

North Fork

Camino Cielo (Unincorporated Ojai)

Evacuation warnings will be in effect from Saturday at 5 p.m. until Sunday at 5 p.m. for:

The community of Foster Park / Camp Chaffee (Unincorporated Ojai)

Creek Road / Old Creek Road (Unincorporated Ojai)

Two homes on Grada Avenue / Two homes on Trueno Avenue (Unincorporated Camarillo)

An advisory was also issued to residents in the community of La Conchita due to the volume of rain expected to saturate hillsides above the area, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said.

According to the department, the Ventura County Human Services Agency and American Red Cross will be opening an Emergency Evacuation Shelter in the Ventura College Gymnasium located at 4667 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA 93003.

Anyone seeking temporary shelter were encouraged to visit that location for help.

“While Ventura County remains one of the Safest Counties in America, it is prone to hazardous conditions that often present during severe rainstorms. Residents are asked to stay vigilant to changing conditions and if asked to evacuate, follow the recommendations provided by public safety officials,” the department said.

Residents seeking more information on evacuations can visit VCEmergency.com.