Heavy rain, mountain snow to hit SoCal this weekend. Here's what to know about the storm

A powerful storm system fueled by an atmospheric river is taking aim at Southern California, bringing more rain than the one from earlier this week and a high risk of flooding.

Saturday will have heavy cloud coverage but it will still be possible to enjoy the break in showers since the inclement weather is forecast to arrive late at night.

According to NBC4 meteorologist Belen de Leon, here are some tips on how to prepare for the storm:

Change travel plans to avoid dangerous roads

Fill and place sandbags in vulnerable areas

Move parked cars out of flood prone low-lying areas

Charge up batteries and phones in case of power outages

Secure any loose objects outside

Change plans involving boating over open waters

Get extra supplies and gas in mountains, residents might be stranded for days

“I think we’ll stay dry for much of the day until we get to the overnight hours,” NBC4 Meteorologist David Biggar said.

Although it is still unclear exactly when the rain will arrive, the first bit of showers are expected to creep into the Oxnard area sometime Saturday evening. Once early Sunday begins, however, the rain is slated to be more widespread across the region.

“We definitely think we’re going to get the heaviest rainfall in the Sunday timeframe, possibly lingering into early Monday,” Biggar continued in his forecast.

He added that significant rainfall may douse the mountains and those showers will likely trickle down to the basin.

With SoCal's storm weather, you might be wondering what these terms mean. Shanna Mendiola explains Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

“Some of the rain rates across the mountain spots might actually be into half-an-inch to an inch per hour rate,” Biggar said. “All that water’s got to go somewhere, that’s why we have the high risk for some flooding.”

Most areas of SoCal can expect anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of rain, while the foothills and low-elevation mountains may face 6 to 12 inches. Mountain elevations of 6,500 feet may get several feet of snow.

As the city of Los Angeles prepares for a storm, LAUSD school leaders will send updates regarding weather delays and school access, and Caltrans crews will monitor flood-prone areas. Alex Rozier reports for the NBC4 News on Feb. 2, 2024.

Rain is slated to last possibly into Monday.

“The highest flash flooding risk for Sunday will likely be across Ventura County, extending partly into LA County, but you’ll notice that the risk increases as we get into Monday for a much larger portion of the region.”