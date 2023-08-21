Hurricane HIlary

See the impressive SoCal rainfall totals so far from Tropical Storm Hilary

Even trace amounts of rain were enough to set records in some parts of Southern California due to the rare tropical storm

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

The first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years delivered rainfall records Sunday during what is typically the region's driest month of the year.

Hilary dropped more than half an average year's worth of rain on some areas, including Palm Springs, which saw nearly 3.18 inches of rain by Sunday night. In downtown LA, a rainfall record of 2.30 inches was set, breaking the old mark of 2.06 set in 1977 during Cyclone Doreen.

Here are some of the impressive rainfall totals so far from Tropical Storm Hilary

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
  • Raywood Flats: 10.55 inches
  • Mount San Jacinto: 9.91 inches
  • Lewis Ranch: 7.04 inches
  • Lake Palmdale: 5.98 inches
  • Hollywood Reservoir: 4.90 inches
  • Beverly Hills: 4.75 inches
  • Van Nuys: 4.68 inches
  • Castaic: 4.51 inches
  • UCLA: 4.26 inches
  • Burbank: 3.56 inches
  • Thousand Oaks: 3.29 inches
  • Downtown LA: 2.38 inches

Click here to see rainfall totals as of early Sunday.

Hurricane HIlary Aug 18

Hilary moves north of LA after delivering hours of steady rain. See live updates

Hurricane HIlary Aug 18

Map: See the Tropical Storm Hilary rainfall forecast for SoCal

A flood advisory remains in effect for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. HIlary, once at Category 4 hurricane off the Pacific coast of Mexico, was a tropical storm by the time it reached Southern California Sunday, delivering heavy afternoon and evening rain.

The system became a post-tropical storm Monday, moving north into Nevada. Rain was expected to diminish by Monday afternoon in Los Angeles.

Hurricane Hilary

1-2 Rainfall forecast

Valid Aug. 20 through Aug. 22
Source: NOAA

This article tagged under:

Hurricane HIlary
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us