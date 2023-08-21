See the impressive SoCal rainfall totals so far from Tropical Storm Hilary

The first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years delivered rainfall records Sunday during what is typically the region's driest month of the year.

Hilary dropped more than half an average year's worth of rain on some areas, including Palm Springs, which saw nearly 3.18 inches of rain by Sunday night. In downtown LA, a rainfall record of 2.30 inches was set, breaking the old mark of 2.06 set in 1977 during Cyclone Doreen.

Here are some of the impressive rainfall totals so far from Tropical Storm Hilary

Raywood Flats: 10.55 inches

Mount San Jacinto: 9.91 inches

Lewis Ranch: 7.04 inches

Lake Palmdale: 5.98 inches

Hollywood Reservoir: 4.90 inches

Beverly Hills: 4.75 inches

Van Nuys: 4.68 inches

Castaic: 4.51 inches

UCLA: 4.26 inches

Burbank: 3.56 inches

Thousand Oaks: 3.29 inches

Downtown LA: 2.38 inches

Click here to see rainfall totals as of early Sunday.

A flood advisory remains in effect for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. HIlary, once at Category 4 hurricane off the Pacific coast of Mexico, was a tropical storm by the time it reached Southern California Sunday, delivering heavy afternoon and evening rain.

The system became a post-tropical storm Monday, moving north into Nevada. Rain was expected to diminish by Monday afternoon in Los Angeles.

